Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Avantor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avantor alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after acquiring an additional 543,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 380,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after buying an additional 342,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.