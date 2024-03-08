Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Grab were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

