Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

AMH stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

