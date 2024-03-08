Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TransUnion Trading Up 0.1 %
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion
About TransUnion
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
