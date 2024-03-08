Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 171 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of MANH opened at $266.03 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

