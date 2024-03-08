Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,878 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

