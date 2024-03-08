Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,459 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

