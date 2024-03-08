Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,737,761.38 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $22,214,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 344,569 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $10,057,969.11.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BRK-B opened at $402.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.43.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

