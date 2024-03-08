Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,188,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $29.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

