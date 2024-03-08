BlackRock TCP Capital’s (TCPC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

TCPC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

