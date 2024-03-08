BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

