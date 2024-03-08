Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $245,721. 85.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRLT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

