Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,401,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 747,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,610,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 251,863 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,157.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.