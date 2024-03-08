Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stake Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYRN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 56.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $62,904.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.27.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

