California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

OWL stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.