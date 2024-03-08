California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.51 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.