California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.14 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in RLI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth $1,730,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 19.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $146.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

