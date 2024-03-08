California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $205.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -278.19 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

