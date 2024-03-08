California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 197.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,947 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 583.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,759,042 shares of company stock worth $37,440,551 in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

