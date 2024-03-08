California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.