California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %

WAL stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

