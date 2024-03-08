California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 440,947 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,947 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,759,042 shares of company stock worth $37,440,551 in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.