California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 35.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $6,898,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 85.3% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Polaris by 71.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

