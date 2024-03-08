California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.