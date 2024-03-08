California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 147,910 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,910 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

