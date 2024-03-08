California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,438 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,438 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG opened at $19.73 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

