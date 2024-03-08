California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,374 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,374 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.