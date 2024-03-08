California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,362 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

