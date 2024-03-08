California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,967 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Workiva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workiva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.