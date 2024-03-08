California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,410 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.