California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,188 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 62.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

