California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,465 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 382.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $52.56 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $145,824.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,181,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,057,115.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $489,087 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares



Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

