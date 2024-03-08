California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $409.63 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.96 and a 200 day moving average of $290.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

