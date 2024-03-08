Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after acquiring an additional 493,514 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $44.09 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

