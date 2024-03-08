Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,225,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,964,000 after acquiring an additional 234,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,102,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $73.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

