Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,616.89

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,616.89 ($58.60) and traded as high as GBX 4,705.82 ($59.73). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,685 ($59.46), with a volume of 129,575 shares changing hands.

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,616.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,568.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,263.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Capital Gearing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capital Gearing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,898.55%.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

