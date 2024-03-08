CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.61.

CCCS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

