Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.70. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 313,975 shares traded.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

