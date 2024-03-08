Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.52

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $13.00. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 30,456 shares changing hands.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.67. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

