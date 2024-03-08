CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.96

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.57. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 10,686 shares trading hands.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

