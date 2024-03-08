ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Stock Up 0.8 %

CHPT stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

