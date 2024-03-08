Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

