Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.42 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $870.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $9,901,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

