Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 40,479 Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

YRD opened at $4.94 on Friday. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $437.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

