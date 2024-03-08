Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $13.88 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.10.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

