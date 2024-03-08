Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,209 AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 710.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. Research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.