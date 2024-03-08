Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,921 Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SCM stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

