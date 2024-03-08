Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 136,555 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 52.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $548.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

