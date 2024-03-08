Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CDXC

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.