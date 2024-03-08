Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $148,000 Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Joint were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Joint by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Joint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JYNT opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $134.82 million, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

